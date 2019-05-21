Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 74,758 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,758 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,414,000 after purchasing an additional 573,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,168,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,306,000 after purchasing an additional 216,330 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

