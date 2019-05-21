Edison International (EIX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Edison International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

NYSE EIX opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edison International (EIX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/edison-international-eix-shares-sold-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.