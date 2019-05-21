Editas Medicine (EDIT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 767,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 934,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Editas Medicine by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

