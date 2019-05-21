Elders Ltd (ELD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 27th.

Shares of Elders stock traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$6.68 ($4.74). 1,509,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,934. Elders has a 12-month low of A$5.45 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of A$9.47 ($6.72). The firm has a market cap of $779.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

