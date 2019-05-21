Envion 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,398.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Envion token can now be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Over the last week, Envion has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $2,398.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00395862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.01229996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00153864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

