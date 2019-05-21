Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $87,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Equinix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Equinix by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total transaction of $1,468,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,394.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.49, for a total value of $731,003.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,152 shares of company stock worth $6,221,894. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.44.

EQIX stock opened at $480.12 on Tuesday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $494.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

