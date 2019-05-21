ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,406,545.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

