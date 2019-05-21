Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 45.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, ACX and Binance. Etherparty has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00369776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 109.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.01618490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00152942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,547,860 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

