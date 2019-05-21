Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,820 Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Exterran by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $495.86 million, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

