Everi (EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.15

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 2677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

The stock has a market cap of $777.23 million, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.82%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,428,000 after buying an additional 195,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 4,516,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 244,523 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 288,398 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

