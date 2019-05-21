EXMR Price Reaches $0.0214 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, EXMR has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market capitalization of $253,876.00 and $5,358.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

