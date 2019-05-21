Fabrinet (FN) Holdings Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,295 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. 361 Capital LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,932.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/fabrinet-fn-holdings-raised-by-clark-capital-management-group-inc.html.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.