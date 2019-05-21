Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $512,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1,962.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

