Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE:AGM opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $99.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06. The business had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 19.20%.

In related news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford T. Nordholm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $348,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

