FedEx Co. (FDX) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $442,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in FedEx by 15,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,859,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FedEx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,257,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $202,900,000 after purchasing an additional 220,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.94 and a 52-week high of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

