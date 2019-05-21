Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $4,634,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $11,550,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,163.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Wedbush set a $64.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of ATVI opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $107,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/fiduciary-trust-co-buys-new-stake-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.