Financial Comparison: Niu Technologies (NIU) and WABCO (WBC)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

This table compares Niu Technologies and WABCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A WABCO 10.04% 30.90% 10.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Niu Technologies and WABCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 WABCO 1 13 1 0 2.00

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 47.23%. WABCO has a consensus target price of $133.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than WABCO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and WABCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.95 -$50.76 million N/A N/A WABCO $3.83 billion 1.75 $394.10 million $7.87 16.60

WABCO has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of WABCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of WABCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WABCO beats Niu Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; and manufacturers of heavy duty and off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.