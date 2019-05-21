Financial Institutions (FISI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FISI. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,601.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Dugan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $301,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 121.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 130,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

