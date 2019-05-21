FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Docusign Inc (DOCU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $26,301,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of -18.33. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative return on equity of 86.06% and a negative net margin of 60.84%. The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $538,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,883 shares of company stock worth $2,212,890 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/finemark-national-bank-trust-acquires-new-stake-in-docusign-inc-docu.html.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.