First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

