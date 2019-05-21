First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $258,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 223,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $2,518,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,921 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

