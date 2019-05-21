First Analysis Weighs in on Codexis, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) – Analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Codexis in a report released on Saturday, May 18th. First Analysis analyst forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of CDXS opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of -0.37.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $372,981.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,578.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,071 shares of company stock worth $3,388,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

