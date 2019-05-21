First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $149,000 in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Stock

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 452,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 204,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,734,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,793,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Shares of FLWS opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

