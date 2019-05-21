First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 1,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Zynga by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $196,869.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $223,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 571,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,095,503 shares of company stock worth $16,924,915 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 307.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.40 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

