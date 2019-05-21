First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 684.56% and a negative return on equity of 93.96%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

