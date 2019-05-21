First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 56,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,643. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

