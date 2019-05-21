First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Position Trimmed by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.4% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

