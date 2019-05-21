First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) is 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 5.1% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $48.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/first-trust-senior-loan-etf-ftsl-is-1-north-wealth-services-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.