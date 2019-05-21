Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Santander lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

