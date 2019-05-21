Foot Locker (FL) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

NYSE FL opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Foot Locker has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,030 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,914 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

