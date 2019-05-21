FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Director Raymond A. Link Sells 4,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 361,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,548. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FormFactor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FormFactor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

