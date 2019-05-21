Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.27 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,834,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,649,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 899,220 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 73.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,473,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 147,763 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

