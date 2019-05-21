Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,812,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $453,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

