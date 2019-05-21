Forterra’s (FORT) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Forterra to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 336.40 ($4.40).

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 298.25 ($3.90) on Monday. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44). The stock has a market cap of $585.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

In other Forterra news, insider Vince Niblett purchased 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,012.15). Also, insider Divya Seshamani purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £18,240 ($23,833.79). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,710.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

