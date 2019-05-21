Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 939,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 887,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $745.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.26 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

In related news, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $139,656.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 85,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,867,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,799.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

