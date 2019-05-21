Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

