Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 105,015 Shares of Appian Corp (APPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Appian by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Appian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Appian by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.79. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.48% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,764 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 105,015 Shares of Appian Corp (APPN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/frontier-capital-management-co-llc-sells-105015-shares-of-appian-corp-appn.html.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.