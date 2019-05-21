FY2019 Earnings Estimate for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (KURRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89.

Get KURARAY CO LTD/ADR alerts:

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:KURRY opened at $33.45 on Monday. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.