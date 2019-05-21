Gilead Sciences (GILD) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

