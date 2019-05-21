Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $211.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.93.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $232.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,464. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/global-retirement-partners-llc-increases-position-in-martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.