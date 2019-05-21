Goodman Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 95,399 Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI)

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $27,041,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSSI shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

