Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,620 Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,561 shares of company stock worth $4,537,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $111.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

