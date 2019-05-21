Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,741,528,000 after purchasing an additional 317,875 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,672,000 after purchasing an additional 196,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $210.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

