HashCoin (HSC) Price Up 16.3% This Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. HashCoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $25,946.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.30 or 0.08487908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011471 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

