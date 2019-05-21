Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,172,000 after buying an additional 220,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,839,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after buying an additional 375,533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,562.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,567,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,525,177 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,507,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 310,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,348,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,383,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $661.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/hawaiian-electric-industries-inc-he-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.