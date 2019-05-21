HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Holdings Lowered by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,345,000 after purchasing an additional 639,764 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

