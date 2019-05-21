Head to Head Survey: CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) and Global Self Storage (SELF)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 21.84% 12.59% 1.82% Global Self Storage 9.22% 2.03% 1.29%

Dividends

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Global Self Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.27 billion 2.76 $411.64 million $2.34 8.01 Global Self Storage $8.11 million 3.50 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Volatility & Risk

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Self Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW beats Global Self Storage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

