Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $18.25 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,550,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,266,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after buying an additional 330,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,076,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,473,000 after buying an additional 140,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 147,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,243,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

