Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HMN opened at $39.63 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $313.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $232,711.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $499,302. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 868,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14,754.8% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 120,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

