Hosking Partners LLP Trims Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 86.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/hosking-partners-llp-trims-position-in-liberty-latin-america-ltd-lilak.html.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.